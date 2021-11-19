Bishops: avoid Biden-Trump race

There are elections coming in 2024. Do the bishops appear to favor President Joe Biden, who has shown to be a good Catholic in all respects except abortion, or Donald Trump?

Trump has been married three times, cheated on at least two of his wives, appeared on the cover of Playboy magazine with an unclad young lady, frequented the Playboy Mansion, cheated contractors and students, violated Christ’s dictate that we forgive our neighbor (he never forgives a negative attack) and stated in the 2016 debates that he changed from pro-choice shortly before running for president as a Republican (knowing he could never get the nomination as pro-choice candidate).