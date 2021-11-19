 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bishops: avoid Biden-Trump race
0 comments

Bishops: avoid Biden-Trump race

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

As a practicing Catholic, I appreciated the conflicts presented in “U.S. Catholic bishops may dodge rebuke of Biden over abortion” (Eagle, Nov. 14).

There are elections coming in 2024. Do the bishops appear to favor President Joe Biden, who has shown to be a good Catholic in all respects except abortion, or Donald Trump?

Trump has been married three times, cheated on at least two of his wives, appeared on the cover of Playboy magazine with an unclad young lady, frequented the Playboy Mansion, cheated contractors and students, violated Christ’s dictate that we forgive our neighbor (he never forgives a negative attack) and stated in the 2016 debates that he changed from pro-choice shortly before running for president as a Republican (knowing he could never get the nomination as pro-choice candidate).

I think the bishops would do well to avoid this dilemma.

MARTIN WALSH

Glendale, Missouri 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gun safety is a basic instinct
Letters

Gun safety is a basic instinct

I read that Alec Baldwin accidentally killed Halyna Hutchins and wounded Joe Souza with a “prop pistol” that had been given to him by an assis…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert