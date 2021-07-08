Bills enshrine violence against some Texans

HB 2497 (1836 Project) would take effect on the same day as HB 1927 (constitutional carry) and HB 3979 (anti-critical race theory). These bills are a collective, Trumpian era attempt to return Texas to its most base and divisive values.
The 1836 project restores a historical moment of Texas’s exceptionalism and ties it to two pillars of white supremacy. The first is anti-Black violence, through a reinforcement of the Second Amendment, which has roots in maintaining slavery. The second is the control of dissent achieved by regulating what our educators can teach.
HB 2497 states the aim of the 1836 Project is to maintain Texas's founding values that “continue to stimulate boundless prosperity across this state.” However, those “foundational principles” that made Texas one of the last in the country to free its slaves are not worth emulating.
That “prosperity” has led Texas to have twice the national average of uninsured people, poverty rates for Black and Hispanic Texans twice that of white Texans, and the three poorest metro areas in America.
Moreover, the outcome of that triumphant liberation from Mexico in 1836 has led to a massive border of human misery. It is a humanitarian crisis that Gov. Greg Abbott will deepen with his renewed support for Donald Trump's failed wall and it does nothing less than suggest that Texas sees itself in a perpetual state of war against a human population whose volitional border crossings preceded the formation of the state itself.
In the press photo of the signing of HB 1927, a sea of mostly white male faces stares back, reinforcing just who benefits from this “prosperity and democratic freedom” that HB 2497 hopes to elevate.
The trifecta of bills is not about freedom, prosperity, or democracy but about enshrining the discipline and violence that fully enfranchises some -- but not all -- Texans.
SHONA JACKSON
Bryan