Bills enshrine violence against some Texans

HB 2497 (1836 Project) would take effect on the same day as HB 1927 (constitutional carry) and HB 3979 (anti-critical race theory). These bills are a collective, Trumpian era attempt to return Texas to its most base and divisive values.

The 1836 project restores a historical moment of Texas’s exceptionalism and ties it to two pillars of white supremacy. The first is anti-Black violence, through a reinforcement of the Second Amendment, which has roots in maintaining slavery. The second is the control of dissent achieved by regulating what our educators can teach.

HB 2497 states the aim of the 1836 Project is to maintain Texas's founding values that “continue to stimulate boundless prosperity across this state.” However, those “foundational principles” that made Texas one of the last in the country to free its slaves are not worth emulating.