Biden's actions border on treasonous

Your president, not mine, in his continuing withdrawal from Afghanistan has equipped an enemy infantry (up to 20 to 30 divisions) with the arms, materiel and equipment that was abandoned by the Afghan defense forces during our surrender.

In my opinion, the name of Joe Biden and Benedict Arnold now can be uttered in the same breath. America has sacrificed its currency in blood and treasure and is now a paper tiger.

In my opinion, the president’s action has bordered on treasonous, materially aiding an enemy, abandoning NATO, other allies and American citizens behind enemy lines.

There has been great hand-wringing that we are flying terrorist al-Qaida personnel to the U.S. In all probability more have come over the Mexico border in the past eight months.

Please implore Congress to resurrect the House Un-American Activities Committee .

I pray that God will save this once great, proud — but now failing — nation.

The blind cannot see what they cannot see.