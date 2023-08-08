Bidenomics is a farce. President Joe Biden claims credit for things that seem positive and blames Trump for anything negative.

Yes the inflation rate has decreased significantly, but it is still much higher than when Biden took office — yes, the inflation rate has decreased, but it remains nearly twice what it was when Biden entered the White House.

Under Biden, inflation reached the highest levels in decades. As a result, interest rates have been increased dramatically during Biden's administration and that has greatly increased the cost of buying a house.

It also has had a significant impact on food costs and fuel. The latter has also been affected by Biden's anti-fossil fuel policies, making the U.S. dependent on imported oil.

Biden credits his policies for the "creation" of more than 13 million jobs. What utter nonsense; the vast majority of those 13 million jobs represent return of people to jobs that existed before COVID-19. I seriously doubt that his policies created more than 50,000 jobs (and that's being generous). I suspect that many of jobs created by the Biden administration represent government positions.

We have yet to see the impacts of the trillions of dollars committed through Biden's policies have as they continue to add to the debt.

KEITH A. ARNOLD

Bryan