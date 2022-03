This is my second letter to The Eagle with absolute praise and expression of gratefulness to Bryan schools.

With all the county, state and nation are facing, the district still been able to help me as I struggle with my epilepsy.

The administration at Bryan High School has done all it can to accommodate me and our students.

I am at a loss as to phrase my appreciation and will show it with a everlasting dedication to our students.

STEVE RYAN

College Station