Believes residents should all be heard

For many years I have attended Bryan City Council meetings. I also started speaking at the meetings, at most, three minutes, twice a month.

I never thought three minutes would scare anyone. Most council members were playing on their phones. Only Mike Southerland and Rafael Peña ever spoke with me about my concerns.

When Mayor Andrew Nelson was elected, he told me "It is 'Hear Citizens,' not Hear Debbie Miller. You do not need to keep speaking.” But I continued to use my three minutes.

When the city council decided they only wanted one meeting a month, they held a ballot referendum. They lost, but found a way around it by having two meetings consecutively. I spoke for three minutes once a month.

But I was still too unnerving for the city council. The council decided that "Hear Citizens" would no longer be aired live. residents had to search online at a later time to find it. But I kept speaking for three minutes.

Then the council decided to move the meetings to an earlier time. This stopped many people from speaking, because they could not get off of work in time to sign up. I got a shift change and kept speaking for three minutes.

I guess I was still too terrifying. The council decided residents could only speak about agenda items. Most of the issues I and others spoke about were not on the agenda. That was why we spoke: Our issues were ignored and kept off the agenda.

I am still speaking, because the council needs to know that residents care.

More time was spent trying to stifle my voice than I spent speaking. If you want to be respected and listened to, vote for Mike Southerland. He believes residents should be heard.

DEBRA MILLER

Bryan