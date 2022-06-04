Belief in the Bible will set you free

In response to a letter in Wednesday’s Eagle, if lawmakers look deeper into the gun issue, it’s plainly evident that the violent fantasy video games that are played by many teenagers and others can become a reality for someone who is unstable. Pull a trigger and bang, you’re dead.

These games should be outlawed as they desensitize people to murder.

Insofar as the Old Testament being”myths,” Jesus referenced the Old Testament numerous times over the course of His lifetime and performed many miracles during His time on earth.

After His death and before He ascended to His Father, He appeared to more than 500 people (1st Corinthians 15:3-8).

If one truly seeks God, He will reveal Himself to you (1 Chronicles 28:9 and 2 Chronicles 15:2).

Read the Old Testament and the New Testament and ask the Holy Spirit to guide you because “the truth will set you free” (John 8:32).

JIM and MELISSA MARUCCI Bryan