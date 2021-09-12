Be sure to cultivate God's garden

I always enjoy the Garden section of The Eagle, which appears on the back page of the Sports section every Friday. Skip Richter’s Sept. 3 piece was particularly stunning and should be of interest to all, gardener or not.

It shouldn’t be a wonder that “gardens provide benefits, lessons and peace” since the Creator placed the first man and woman in a perfect garden environment. According to the Sacred Writ of the Hebrews, man’s rebellion (aka sin) against his Creator caused his banishment from Eden and ultimately resulted in the environmental imbalances in our world, disease, wars rumors of wars, death and many more challenges we face in our lives today.

As a garden must be cultivated in order to enjoy the produce thereof, perhaps we would benefit from getting to know our Creator better by cultivating a relationship with Him through His written Word available to all who will avail themselves of it.

Even Jesus of Nazareth quoted Moses to the devil when tempted by him in the wilderness: “It is written, man shall not live on bread alone, but on every word that proceeds out of the mouth of God” (Matthew 4:4).

MARGARET REESE

Bryan