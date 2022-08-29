 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Be patient with those slow drivers

  • 0

I took my sick hen to the doctor, containing her in a wire crate. I wanted to drive more slowly than usual and start and stop gradually so as not to put more movement pressure on her than necessary.

While most people were seemingly patient with me, one person blew the horn when I didn't move fast enough.

I suggest that when the speed of driving is very unusual, we consider that it's not the driver's behavior alone but perhaps a sick animal or sick person who needs our consideration.

JOAN ETTER

College Station

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Son finds ways to save gas today

Waco and College Station have been at odds at the gasoline pump at least since the 1950s and the days of memorable price wars of 25 cents and …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert