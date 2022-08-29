Be patient with those slow drivers

I took my sick hen to the doctor, containing her in a wire crate. I wanted to drive more slowly than usual and start and stop gradually so as not to put more movement pressure on her than necessary.

While most people were seemingly patient with me, one person blew the horn when I didn't move fast enough.

I suggest that when the speed of driving is very unusual, we consider that it's not the driver's behavior alone but perhaps a sick animal or sick person who needs our consideration.

JOAN ETTER

College Station