Be careful at Lick Creek Park

After living in Pennsylvania, outside Philadelphia, for more than 50 years, I decided to sell my home and move to College Station, where my family had moved.
I went to many beautiful parks in Pennsylvania, never experiencing problems.
I grew up in Germany, where I learned to appreciate nature. We had gardens and vineyards. For this reason, I often visited Lick Creek Park to walk my small dog, who loves walking there. Children play ball there during the summer and I see classrooms where they learn about wildlife, much like my own childhood memories.
On July 13, about 8:30 a.m., I was walking my dog. I locked my car. Thirty minutes later, I received messages from banks questioning $500 at the Bryan Target. Debit card charges were denied. They tried! I turned around and saw that my passenger window had been smashed. My hidden handbag on the floor, inside a shopping bag and topped with a jacket, was gone.
In the bag were my wallet, driver license, Social Security card, insurance cards, my passport and COVID-19 record. I spent countless hours on calls with banks and government agencies because of staffing issues during the pandemic.
Police made a report, but told me there are no cameras at the parking lot or anywhere in the park.
A landscaper found my bag, wet and destroyed, in ditch. My wallet was there, but cash, credit cards and driver license were gone. My passport was there, filthy and still wet. My global entry card was there, but not useable as the Department of State had been notified.
I want to warn residents about this incident. It's not safe to leave things in your locked car in the park area. I gladly would donate $1,000 toward cameras and signs that state you are being filmed as you enter and leave. Perhaps that would stop the thieves.
LYNN FLAHERTY
College Station