Be careful at Lick Creek Park

After living in Pennsylvania, outside Philadelphia, for more than 50 years, I decided to sell my home and move to College Station, where my family had moved.

I went to many beautiful parks in Pennsylvania, never experiencing problems.

I grew up in Germany, where I learned to appreciate nature. We had gardens and vineyards. For this reason, I often visited Lick Creek Park to walk my small dog, who loves walking there. Children play ball there during the summer and I see classrooms where they learn about wildlife, much like my own childhood memories.

On July 13, about 8:30 a.m., I was walking my dog. I locked my car. Thirty minutes later, I received messages from banks questioning $500 at the Bryan Target. Debit card charges were denied. They tried! I turned around and saw that my passenger window had been smashed. My hidden handbag on the floor, inside a shopping bag and topped with a jacket, was gone.

In the bag were my wallet, driver license, Social Security card, insurance cards, my passport and COVID-19 record. I spent countless hours on calls with banks and government agencies because of staffing issues during the pandemic.