I have lived at my home in North Oakwood in Bryan for 26 years and I’ve never seen an accident in a turning lane on Texas Avenue near my home. Now all of the turning lanes have been eliminated, supposedly to create safer roads. There are 145 homes in my neighborhood and hundreds in Garden Acres subdivision across Texas Avenue. Now none of us can turn left on Texas Avenue and are only left with driving through residential streets to get to North Avenue or South Rosemary Drive where they intersect with Texas Avenue at a light.

Anyone living in the Garden Acres neighborhood who works in College Station now has to travel down Rosemary Drive to go south on Texas Avenue. Imagine how many of those people work at Texas A&M University. This is not just because the road is under construction, it will permanently be that way “thanks” to the new concrete islands and elimination of turning lanes! And forget about trying to get into Jose's Restaurant, Buddy's Appliance or any of the other long-term Bryan businesses in that stretch of the road.

How safe is it for so many cars to drive through family oriented neighborhood streets instead of on the main road and with no other option? This is not just inconsiderate drivers taking shortcuts; there are literally no other options because the raised medians prevent turning left in to or out of either of these subdivisions.

Before, when there was traffic, an ambulance or firetruck could use the turn lane to maneuver past stopped cars. Now emergency vehicles have nowhere to go and will be trapped by traffic. I wonder how many lives will be lost with all of these new “safety“ measures?

DENISE FRIES

Bryan