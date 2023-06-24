The most basic of all things! Frank candor by a city councilwoman was most welcome, brave and on point!

I am so sorry that community actions come down to affecting individuals in a very personal way but that is just the way of things, stuff happens! Taking care of stuff should be done in the best possible way and in this case affects two communities who hopefully can come together as one people addressing a mutual need.

Compromise inevitably will result in a something less than the best system available for the ages. Anyone that has ever dealt up close and personal with stuff will want the best possible system for their community, family and heirs. Others just don’t know what they don’t know and will want to “compromise” for a short term benefit.

This is certainly a time for each to “study your lesson” and do the right thing. My right thing is to support leaders brave enough to be leaders for all the people all the time.

MICKEY POSEY

College Station