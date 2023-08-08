With regard to the debacle of the botched hiring of Kathleen McElroy, let’s review the “5 W's and H” of journalism being used by the Texas A&M Board of Regents and others as they continue their search for a director of the university’s new journalism program.

Who: Who can we recruit to head a program in such chaotic crisis so as to ensure that its current status remains intact and subject to the totality of our control?

What: What can we do to develop a journalism curriculum consistent with our invasive conservative agenda and one that trains a cadre of journalists to seek out convenient, alternative facts rather than those reporting truth and accuracy?

When: When will we learn that the core values of the university become nothing more than “Howdy Duty” (pun intended) if we ourselves do not example their very premise?

Where: Where can we find a spin master clever enough to hide the hypocrisy of our distorted principles when we have so brazenly displayed it for all the world to see?

Why: Why did we act with such flagrant disregard to stain and sully not only our own reputations, but also those of our university and an honored academic who would have brought with her the value and credibility we so obviously lack?

How: How could a cabal of regents, administrators and powers that be at A&M, all with such deep pockets, commitments and intellects, prove itself to be so shamefully shallow?

RAUL CASTILLO

College Station