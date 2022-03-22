Army Field Band was outstanding

The U.S. Army Field Band concert at Rudder Auditorium on March 11 was an outstanding event with their uplifting and inspiring music.

However, given the military culture of our community, it was disappointing that the concert was not better promoted and attended. There should have been standing room only.

Sadly, the audience was embarrassingly small, mostly gray-haired veterans like myself. And, who thought to schedule the concert on Friday night of Spring Break? That’s why people tell Aggie jokes.

Two days before, we were in $100 seats at Rudder for a performance that I hardly understood; I mostly slept. But Friday evening, I was on the edge of my seat, foot tapping and often with tears in my eyes.

Many thanks and much appreciation to the Army Field Band for being in Aggieland.

CHET ROBINSON, '95

Bryan