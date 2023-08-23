On Monday, I received my mail at 9:15 in the evening. The earliest we ever get mail delivery is 6:30 at night.

I have lived in five different states and none of them had the bad delivery that my residence is receiving. What’s wrong? I don’t blame the mail carriers as they are working hard, but I would like to know if it is the U.S. government or poor management on the part of local postal authorities.

If it is a lack of public funds, I want the government to stop sending money to Ukraine and use it for American infrastructure. I don’t know if mail delivery is considered infrastructure but we have passed several trillion dollar bills and I would appreciate a service that we all use would have higher standards.

JOAN HOLTZAPPLE

Bryan