Approve CS school tax proposition

November brings a very important elections for the College Station school district and its students, teachers and families. The district is asking the community to help it give teachers a well-deserved pay raise.

The bottom line is if we are to accomplish this, all of us will need to help. Because of state-mandated tax-rate compression for increased property values, the district tax rate is being lowered by 6.7 cents. Approval of this proposition would allow the district to keep three of those pennies in its tax rate, lowering the tax rate 3.7 cents instead of 6.7 cents, and to use the additional revenue for raises for our teachers.

This would equate to $90 per year on your tax bill on a home valued at $300,000.

Many of our teachers are moving to other districts. They are moving to places such as Katy (starting salary $60,700), Lamar Consolidated (starting salary $59, 500), and Fort Bend ( $58,000).

The present school finance formula limits our district’s ability to increase revenues. If this plan passes, our first-year-teachers’ salaries will be at $49,700, which would help us compete with comparable districts.

Visit csisd.org to see informative slides and a video that can inform you about the proposition. (This initiative is the last one on the November ballot.)

Our schools have always been a source of pride in our community. Please join me in supporting our teacher and schools and vote yes for the College Station school proposition.

ANITA R. HOELSCHER

College Station