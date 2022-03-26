Appreciate Cessna's care about athletes

I want to applaud wholeheartedly Kathryn Lindsay for her Wednesday letter to the editor supporting my longtime friend and former church member, Robert Cessna. I couldn’t have said it better myself.

I have had the pleasure of knowing Robert and his family and of reading Robert’s stories in The Eagle for more than 40 years.

Among many things, I very much appreciate Robert’s conscience decision not to name in the paper the high school players who commit mistakes during competition such as fumbling, throwing interceptions, missing crucial baskets or making errors. As Robert has said, “ That might be the only time that an athlete’s name appears in the paper, and I don’t want it to be reported in a negative context.”

Also, I appreciate that he encourages Eagle sportswriters to report extensively about Little League baseball and softball All-Star games and list as many participants’ names in those newspaper stories as possible — again, consistent with Robert’s philosophy to publish as many athletes’ names in the paper as possible.

I haven’t discussed with Robert his future plans, but I hope he’ll continue to write for The Eagle as long as possible.

I’ll certainly miss his reporting when he does retire.

O. E. "Ed" ELMORE

College Station