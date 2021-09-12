Appalled by Biden's vaccine mandate

Although I am vaccinated, I am appalled by the insanity of Joe Biden's vaccine “mandates” for U.S. citizens.

I don’t understand how he can “mandate” vaccines to U.S. citizens, yet allow thousands and thousands of illegal migrants cross the southern border with no such requirement. At the very least, he should “mandate” the J&J one-shot vaccine to those entering this way.

To add insult to injury, U.S. citizens have to prove they are COVID negative to enter back into the U.S. after a trip abroad.

No wonder people are confused about the vaccine! There are far too many mixed messages and too many “exceptions” for certain groups.

ELAINE MEADOWS

College Station