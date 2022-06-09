Answers must be found in Uvalde shooting

Where were the Uvalde cops? With bullets flying and children screaming on the other side of the locked door, 19 cops armed with sidearms and carrying radios were waiting for the janitor to bring the key for more than an hour.

Quoting The Washington Post, “The attack went on for so long witnesses said that the gunman had time to taunt his victims before killing them, even putting on songs that one student described to CNN as I want people to die music! Five students inside were frantically calling 911 begging for help while 19 children and two teachers were killed and 17 wounded."

People are making excuses for the officers —yes, their lives would have been on the line had they immediately shot out the locks, done their sworn duty and stopped the slaughter of these innocent children and teachers. It was their job to go in.

If you can’t cut it, then don’t join and get the badge, the gun and the pension.

A focused, intense investigation must be done now, before the 19 cops and their commanders fully close ranks, if they haven’t already, and lawyer up.

The truth may never come to light under the “dead suspect loophole” under the Texas Public Information Act. State Rep. Dade Phelan is among lawmakers in recent days who have called for the Texas Legislature to address the loophole.

Phelan said, “It would be absolutely unconscionable to allow the loophole to affect the knowledge of what happened during the shooting.”

Phelan, who is speaker of the Texas House, announced that the House would be investigating the events at the school. He said a committee will examine evidence from law enforcement and release findings ASAP to help inform the work of the House.

RALPH LEISY

College Station