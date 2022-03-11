Another option for reading local news

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A letter from John Beaver on on March 10 showed concerns for local papers because he felt there were only two choices: either physically receiving the newspaper or reading news online for free.

The third option, which is what I do, is to pay for local news and receive it digitally only. In so doing, I read the local news every single day and have nothing to throw away/recycle.

I can read it from my phone or my computer (I generally do the latter), I never have to worry about someone taking my paper (which happened to me at least once a month), nor do I have to pause/hold it while on vacation.

I don’t think physical newspapers will ever go away completely, but it is nice to have other options to read the local news.

ERIC WYLIE

College Station

