 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Angels returned a lost wallet
0 comments

Angels returned a lost wallet

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor

I am writing because I missed the opportunity to get the full names of the people who became my angels.

I thought I lost my wallet when I set it down at a convenience store air pump. I didn't realize I had put it on the hood of my car.

A precious man and his wife saw it on the road and knew it was a wallet. They brought it to my home, turning my very bad day into the very best day.

I want to thank my angels for their good deed and hope that they receive God's richest rewards for their kindness.

 DEBBIE SMITH

Bryan

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Be careful at Lick Creek Park
Letters

Be careful at Lick Creek Park

After living in Pennsylvania, outside Philadelphia, for more than 50 years, I decided to sell my home and move to College Station, where my fa…

Why the fuss over COVID-19?
Letters

Why the fuss over COVID-19?

College Station Dr. Mark Brauer (Eagle, July 29) said he is seeing more young people with COVID-19 and urged everyone to get vaccinated.

No freedom to infect others
Letters

No freedom to infect others

Most people have a label such as vegetarian, lawyer, doctor, manager, law officer, teacher, etc. These labels designate a change in their beha…

Some change is not progress
Letters

Some change is not progress

Gary M. Gaither(Eagle, Aug. 8) hints in "Pronouns cut from Bryan ISD handbook" at this being an evolutionary process. Far from it — simply a r…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert