Angels returned a lost wallet

I am writing because I missed the opportunity to get the full names of the people who became my angels.

I thought I lost my wallet when I set it down at a convenience store air pump. I didn't realize I had put it on the hood of my car.

A precious man and his wife saw it on the road and knew it was a wallet. They brought it to my home, turning my very bad day into the very best day.

I want to thank my angels for their good deed and hope that they receive God's richest rewards for their kindness.

DEBBIE SMITH

Bryan