Anathema to our American ideals

I woke up this morning thinking of millions of misguided Americans, ignorant of:

• Their history and wonderful and priceless heritage

• Their duty and opportunity of being informed citizens, freely exercising their precious — almost sacred — right to vote and help shape the results of our great experiment in a once-new, amendable form of representative self-government

• The greatness of our country and the plan of government bequeathed to us by our Founding Fathers!

Perhaps the greatest sign and signal of our ignorance is the knee-jerk readiness of American citizens to intimidate and to do violence to their neighbors!

Violence is not the great gift of the rule of law nor of citizens finding their vast freedoms and liberty in law.

And exactly that. The rule of law and finding our great liberties in law was part of the vision and great gift our Founders gave us. That is a basic part of what makes us free and America the beautiful!

Violence, intimidation, threats and force are just the opposite of the freedom and way of our Founders. Those who have or would take the law into their own hands to find some extra-legal justice. They have, unknowingly, taken themselves and our country giant steps backward and away from a properly functioning, representative democratic republic.

The violent attack on our capitoland our U. S. government on January 6, 2021, is perhaps the greatest example of how wrong-headed so many of us have become. A resort to violence in the United States of America is always unlawful and wrong, not only unnecessary but also probably contrary to our getting what we say we want. It is also un-American. It violates rights.

JENOYE COLE

Bryan