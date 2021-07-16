An example of playground bully politics

“My way or the highway,” so Texas Democratic legislators go AWOL.

What we see occurring in this poor-sportsmanship reminds one of a spoiled neighborhood brat who, when the game being played is not being played according to his rules, and then does not offer the outcome that he prefers, takes his ball and goes home.

These shirkers were elected, and paid, to vote on the issues, pro or con, win or lose, as adults. Presumably that is what their constituents elected them to do: represent them by voting on the issues — all issues, not only those that they are assured will result in an outcome agreeable to them.

And, as far as can be determined, there is no mention in the voting bill of any sector of the population — by race, gender, age, socio-economic — so it clearly applies to all voters equally.

To read into it anything else is to use one's vivid and wild imagination that someone must be a victim here. This would seem to mean that some voters are not equally capable of grasping the precepts of the bill.

HANK TAYLOR

Bryan