An ethical man who would make an impact

I’m writing this letter in support of my friend, fellow veteran, former coworker and, later, my boss. His name is Bob Yancy and he’s running for College Station City Council.

I worked with Bob in the health care industry in the late ’90s after his time at city hall. I found him to be a nice, smart, honest, firm and fair leader. In tumultuous times with our former employer, Bob and Kristi took an ethical stand in tough circumstances to start their own business, MEMdata. After I came home from the Army, Bob hired me on the spot, and we all built MEMdata as a close knit team of urban professionals and Aggies who made a real difference in health care internationally and here at home.

Many great careers were launched from MEMdata, before Bob sold it. Bob and Kristi took care of us. Bob spent a lot of time in D.C. and Austin trying to help our nation’s ailing health care system. I’ve seen how Bob Yancy leads firsthand.

Today, he’s running for city council — a job I know for certain he’s qualified for.

Bob would make a positive impact for everyone if you elect him.

I highly recommend a vote for Bob Yancy for College Station City Council.

JAY GERONIME

Bryan