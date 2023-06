I am certain there have been many comments about the raised medians on Texas Avenue. How many millions have been spent to install this confusing, aggravating, needless system?

I see people making U-turns to get back to where they wanted to go, businesses are now blocked from easy entry, and, at night, you can barely see the medians.

I bet if you took a survey, 99% of the people would say "no" to this nonsense!

Surely the money could have been spent on better things.

JOHN HYDE

Bryan