Is our national security now in the hands of a bunch of clowns?

The latest security leak regarding the Ukraine has not upset the Ukrainians all that much because they tell us that they have held back on sharing their most sensitive operational information because they have doubted Washington’s ability to keep information safe.

Gee, that makes me feel better. What a wonderful reputation our security handlers have.

Evidently the latest leak was done by a low-level 20 year old who works on a military base and he has shared information with a chat group he belongs to.

He did not share information because he wanted to help a foreign country but because he wanted to impress his group with the importance of his job.

That is wonderful news — as at least he isn’t colluding with the Russians.

Hey! Get your act together, security people, because security should not be in the hands of fools.

JOAN HOLTZAPPLE

Bryan

We all should speak out against barriers

Several years ago, there was a citizens’ inquiry into reducing the traffic speed on North Avenue between Texas Avenue and South College Avenue. City staff denied the request to install roundabouts, speed bumps and the narrowing of the street similar to those on Broadmoor on the grounds that it would impact the emergency vehicles with much longer response times as well as the benefit of slowing speeds through our neighborhood.

We have now been imposed with countless unneeded new concrete islands and the elimination of turning lanes along Texas Avenue which certainty greatly reduces the emergency speed time to the detriment of safety and life with the unintended consequence of increasing the speed on Texas Avenue to Bryan’s downtown areas. Another unintended or unrealized consequence will be to divert traffic through neighborhoods turning those arterials into “freeways” if you wish.

Imagine a firetruck trying to make a U- turn on Texas Avenue or having to go way around farther to get to your house on fire. Regrettably, that also eventually would result in much higher home insurance policies.

In general, Texas Avenue has not been a traffic problem as to accidents and yet we now have been imposed with restricted travel inconveniencing both sides along Texas Avenue from University Drive all the way to Downtown, from businesses and all the numerous neighborhoods behind these businesses. Certainly not for safety sake but it seems to get to the city’s downtown redevelopment areas much faster.

Certainly some in the Downtown areas will benefit greatly but at the great cost of daily inconvenience to so many but also in what one can only conclude in much lower market property values. I would think that the assessed valuation for property taxes will likewise need to reflect this situation imposed on all shareholders. It’s time for all to speak up on that now.

CHARZES SZABUNIEWICZ

Bryan

All state employees need better retirement The Texas House and Senate are advancing proposals to give Texas’ retired teachers a COLA and 13th check, an acknowledgment retirees are struggling with inflation. Both are well deserved and I am happy that the Legislature is taking care of our retired teachers.

However, despite having a historic budget surplus, there is a group that is being left out this session and is every bit as deserving: our retired state employees.

It’s been 22 years since anyone with the state employees retirement system (ERS) has received any kind of increase in benefits. With more than 122,000 retired members who were state employees including state troopers, game wardens, correction officers among them, the average pension for these retirees is $18,000 per year. Inflation and more than two decades of doing nothing for them hurts.

The legislature has taken laudable action to fix the funds for ERS and once actuarially sound an existing law in the government code will give a small percentage of them (less than 30%) 3% of their monthly annuity or $100 whichever is less. However, this partial and meager COLA for ERS retirees is not projected to occur until 2025.

At the same time TRS retirees are about to receive their third 13th check and a healthy COLA. Again, they deserve it, but so do all retirees of state employment.

CLAY TAYLOR

College Station