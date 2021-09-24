America must not turn from God

The current trajectory of our American nation reminds me of what Moses said:

“When you have eaten your fill, be sure to praise the Lord your God for the good land he has given you. But that is the time to be careful! Beware that in your time of plenty you do not forget the Lord your God and disobey his commands. … For when you have become full and prosperous … and your silver and gold have multiplied along with everything else, do not become proud … and forget the Lord your God.”

God has blessed our country beyond measure, but that blessing doesn’t come with a guarantee. It is conditional on us staying true to the God who has given us this nation to begin with.

If we Americans say we don’t want God any longer in our government, our schools, our universities, our businesses, our entertainment, our media, then God will grant that request. But remember, when God goes (and that too, I believe, is starting to happen), so do his blessings.

None of us want that. The trouble is, most of the people in this country want God’s blessings but they don’t want Him.