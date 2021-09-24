America must not turn from God

The current trajectory of our American nation reminds me of what Moses said:
“When you have eaten your fill, be sure to praise the Lord your God for the good land he has given you. But that is the time to be careful! Beware that in your time of plenty you do not forget the Lord your God and disobey his commands. … For when you have become full and prosperous … and your silver and gold have multiplied along with everything else, do not become proud … and forget the Lord your God.”
God has blessed our country beyond measure, but that blessing doesn’t come with a guarantee. It is conditional on us staying true to the God who has given us this nation to begin with.
If we Americans say we don’t want God any longer in our government, our schools, our universities, our businesses, our entertainment, our media, then God will grant that request. But remember, when God goes (and that too, I believe, is starting to happen), so do his blessings.
None of us want that. The trouble is, most of the people in this country want God’s blessings but they don’t want Him.
How much longer the blessings continue and how much longer before God’s patience wears out is beyond our control. And the blessings that God takes with Him will most likely include His protection, His provision, His guidance and His enablement.
Perhaps when this country starts hurting, really hurting, then our people will start turning back to God and start thanking Him again for all He has done for us, and will respect His Word enough to obey it.
Let’s humble ourselves and pray for revival. God still wants to bless us, but the ball is in our court.
God has made His moves of blessing for the past 245 years. The next move is up to us.
JERRY ALLEN
Hilltop Lakes