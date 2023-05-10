After cycle after cycle of complacency, rebellion, bondage, repentance, spiritual faith, blessing, then back to complacency and rebellion, God sent Israel into captivity.

Over the last 247 years, He has been conducting another experiment, to see if a country with countless blessings will remain faithful to Him. That experiment may soon be at an end.

It doesn’t matter that America has become the greatest and most powerful nation on earth. It doesn’t matter that we are economically affluent and successful beyond precedent. Neither does it matter that the freedoms and privileges we enjoy are attracting immigrants (legal and otherwise) from around the world.

What matters is how we have handled these blessings God has bestowed on us. Yes, I said God. We didn’t get where we are because we have inherent goodness, skills and intelligence. All these things are gifts from God.

In Ezekiel chapter 18, God says, and I paraphrase, “If an evil person turns away from his evil ways and does what is right, he will live. God will forgive him. But if a good person turns away from his good ways and does what is evil, he will die.”

Historically America has fit the first part of the above paraphrase, but now our beloved nation is turning quickly toward the second.

A paraphrase of Ezekiel 18:31-32 reads, “Put all your rebellion behind you, and find yourselves a new heart and a new spirit. For why should you die, O people of Israel [or America]? I don't want you to die, says the Sovereign Lord. Turn back and live!”

Pray that we as the most blessed nation on earth will see what really matters to God and turn back to Him, starting with you and me.

JERRY ALLEN

College Station