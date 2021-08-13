America in need of spiritual awakening

Texas A&M communication professor Jennifer Mercieca, in the July 25 Eagle, provided thought-provoking insights on communication. She characterized political communication as “persuasion designed to help facilitate the democratic process” Conversely, she defined propaganda as “a force; designed for warfare” and tagged it as anti-democratic because “it influences while using strategies like fear appeals, disinformation, conspiracy theory, and more.”

Dr. Mercieca referenced the blitz of diverse and opposing opinions, yet offered little hope for improvement. She adeptly titled the dilemma, “We are all propagandists now.” It portrayed a bleak picture of the state of our nation.

Truth be known, the real solution may be more personal and deeper than we’re willing to admit or even explore. As a college freshman, I was certain that communication was society’s fundamental problem. Especially in marriage and life, effective communication is vital to understanding and resolving issues. By relating better, I reasoned, we could transform society; close, but wrong.