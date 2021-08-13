America in need of spiritual awakening

Texas A&M communication professor Jennifer Mercieca, in the July 25 Eagle, provided thought-provoking insights on communication. She characterized political communication as “persuasion designed to help facilitate the democratic process” Conversely, she defined propaganda as “a force; designed for warfare” and tagged it as anti-democratic because “it influences while using strategies like fear appeals, disinformation, conspiracy theory, and more.”
Dr. Mercieca referenced the blitz of diverse and opposing opinions, yet offered little hope for improvement. She adeptly titled the dilemma, “We are all propagandists now.” It portrayed a bleak picture of the state of our nation.
Truth be known, the real solution may be more personal and deeper than we’re willing to admit or even explore. As a college freshman, I was certain that communication was society’s fundamental problem. Especially in marriage and life, effective communication is vital to understanding and resolving issues. By relating better, I reasoned, we could transform society; close, but wrong.
It seems we've socially tied our hands by agreeing to “never talk politics or religion,” which has effectively excluded fruitful spiritual discussions. Indeed, it’s time to invite God back into the equation. Scripture has much to say about living in peace with each other. Yet, telling our children to “do the right thing” and adults to “love your neighbor" will never change behavior until hearts are enlightened.
America is in desperate need of a spiritual awakening. Only spiritual revival will stop this senseless and destructive infighting. Until we can see each other through God’s prism of Scripture, will there be real hope for lasting change.
“If my people who are called by my name humble themselves, and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land. — 2 Chronicles 7:14.
GLENN DOWLING
Bryan