Always have used they for solo people

Joan Holtzapple has problems in her golden years getting used to the singular “they” (Eagle, June 9), which she attributes to “woke-speak.”

Actually, hillbillies such as me, also of retirement age, have been using it as long as I can remember: “What do you do when somebody tells you they need money?”

Using “he” to cover everyone struck us as sexist (although we didn’t even know that term). And saying “he or she” sounded both cumbersome and pedantic.

But Holtzapple is right on target skewering the wokesters on “pregnant people.” Not only are they making themselves laughable, they are undermining their own cause.

It’s “pregnant women and girls,” folks. A 12-year-old is by anyone’s definition a girl, and they do sometimes get pregnant, often from rape or incest. And in Texas and at least nine other GOP-controlled states, they have no recourse to legal abortion.

In these states, R now stands for Rapists’ Reproduction Rights.

WALTER KAMPHOEFNER

Bryan