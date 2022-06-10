 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Always have used they for solo people

  • 0

Joan Holtzapple has problems in her golden years getting used to the singular “they” (Eagle, June 9), which she attributes to “woke-speak.”

Actually, hillbillies such as me, also of retirement age, have been using it as long as I can remember: “What do you do when somebody tells you they need money?”

Using “he” to cover everyone struck us as sexist (although we didn’t even know that term). And saying “he or she” sounded both cumbersome and pedantic.  

But Holtzapple is right on target skewering the wokesters on “pregnant people.” Not only are they making themselves laughable, they are undermining their own cause.

It’s “pregnant women and girls,” folks. A 12-year-old is by anyone’s definition a girl, and they do sometimes get pregnant, often from rape or incest. And in Texas and at least nine other GOP-controlled states, they have no recourse to legal abortion.

In these states, R now stands for Rapists’ Reproduction Rights.  

People are also reading…

WALTER KAMPHOEFNER

Bryan

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

CS is about to face financial woes

On May 20, Councilman John Crompton gave the city of College Station an acknowledgement that this is his last term on the city council. For hi…

Decision on polling place was wrong

I always look forward to Election Day! It is so exciting to see the final day of campaigns, see who our newly elected officials will be locall…

Rabbi was wrong on the Old Testament

Peter Tarlow’s article “Story of Abraham and Isaac teaches lessons today” (Eagle, June 4) misses the whole point of Geneses Chapters 21 and 22.

Join the League of Women Voters

As president of the recently restarted League of Women Voters of the Brazos Valley (LWV-BV), I am inviting everyone 18 or older to join us.

Remove cellphones from our schools

These 18 year olds today can be said to be part of the "pandemic generation," living through the pandemic isolation where many had no way to f…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert