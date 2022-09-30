Aldrich and Ford should be praised

I would like to thank Steve Aldrich and Russ Ford for standing up for the taxpayers of Brazos County.

The other three commissioners are trying to pass a significant increase in the budget. They may claim a 1% decrease in rates, but the appraisals of our homes have gone up by much more than that over the past year! (The appraisal district said my market value went up 14.3%, but the taxable appraised value could only increase by 10% according to law.)

Until people recognize that this is really a significant tax increase, they wisely are not showing up to approve that tax increase which is what would happen if there was a quorum.

Also, a pure democracy would decide issues by majority vote. In this country the Constitution is the law of the land that overrides 50.1% of the vote. One will not find the word “democracy” in our founding documents. Tom Kiske is less accurate and The Eagle was correct with its more accurate description of “constitutional republic.”

JIM VanBEEK

College Station