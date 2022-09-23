Aldrich and Ford are being childish

The antics being played with the county budget is not a Republican versus a Democrat issue. The behavior of Commissioners Steve Aldrich and Russ Ford is inexcusable.

Brazos County is one of the fastest growing counties in the state and we can do better than this.

One could blame Russ Ford’s behavior on being a poor loser because he lost the primary.

Steve Aldrich is merely grandstanding and being a poor sport because he was outvoted on several issues.

Aldrich is my county commissioner and earns a salary of approximately $90,000 per year. If we include the benefits, his compensation package is $130,000 per year. I know first-hand that he does not darken the hallways of the courthouse more than one day a week, if that.

All commissioners court meetings are recorded and posted for everyone to see. The county has been working on its budget for the past four months and both Steve Aldrich and Russ Ford have requested their pet projects to be included in the budget.

All of a sudden, the theatrics started and they don’t want to vote on the budget or even discuss it in a public setting. This is hypocrisy.

I appreciate one taking the stand for not increasing taxes, but make the stand and let your voice and vote be heard. Steve and Russ need to meet with the other elected officials and have open dialog and then there needs to be a vote.

Aldrich was elected and is being paid thousands of taxpayers’ dollars to be a county commissioner. Steve. do the job of a county commissioner — vote one way or the other. Shame on you for your childish behavior.

JAMESON McWHORTER

College Station