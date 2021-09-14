 Skip to main content
Aggie women should honor anthem
Aggie women should honor anthem

Letters to the Editor

This probably should be addressed to the Texas A&M athletic director. 

There seems to be a theme at the volleyball and, if I remember correctly, at the women's basketball games. These young athletes do not acknowledge in any way the playing of the national anthem. 

In fact, they are nowhere to be seen. There are those of us, and I hope I am not in the minority, who feel this is very disrespectful to our country, our military and those who have died for this country to be free. 

Not being visible for the anthem clearly tells me that they couldn't care less or that the athletic department is solely responsible for this decision. 

Frankly, I think it is time for those who believe they should be more respectful to speak up. I definitely want to support these women, but maybe it's time to say, "No, this is not acceptable."   

SHIRLEY DUBLE

College Station

