Aggie game chant should be changed
Letters to the Editor

A recent letter to the editor stated that Aggies should not boo or chant obscenities at officials or others.

I couldn’t agree more. A&M is a firs- class university and should exhibit that to others. 

Why, then, do we feel the need to say, “Beat the hell outta ...”? 

Is this what we want our children and grandchildren to hear? 

It also is not morally right and is embarrassing to our opponents and puts A&M in a bad light.

I don’t like change, but in this case, I’ll make an exception. 

JIM MARUCCI, '75

Bryan

