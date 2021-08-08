 Skip to main content
Afghan translators need our help
Letters to the Editor

Afghan translators are in danger of losing their lives. They have helped America for many years and now they have been left to die. The Taliban will be in charge of the entire country in a matter of months.

On NBC News the other night, several of them were interviewed. Many of them have applied for visas to the United States and so far none of them have received one. Is it a slow bureaucracy or a U.S. policy not to help them?

Maybe they should fly to Mexico, join a caravan and enter the U.S. without any paperwork.

America, it is imperative that we act now and not ignore people who have helped us in the past.

JOAN HOLTZAPPLE

Bryan

