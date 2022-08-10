Added electric fee is simply too much

Here in Bryan, I got a new regulatory fee on my BTU electric bill. It doesn’t seem like a lot, but it is when you’re retired and on a fixed income, every “nickel and dime” counts.

The fee on my bill was $38.77. I called BTU and was told it was a new charge straight from ERCOT. I wrote ERCOT and got zero response.

I contacted the Public Utility Commission and was told thank you for contacting the Public Utility Commission of Texas.

The commission regulates the rates and services for certain electric, water and local landline telephone utilities. Unfortunately, we do not have jurisdiction over municipally owned utilities such as BTU. They are governed locally by the city council and oOffice of the mayor.

Here in Bryan, $38.77 times about 58,000 customers is more than $2.2 million dollars a year.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) manages the flow of electric power to more than 26 million Texas customers — representing about 90 percent of the state’s electric load.

$38.77 times 26 million customers equals $1,008,020,000 per month — more than $12 billion in a year!

This seems mighty excessive to me.

JAMES BROWN

Bryan