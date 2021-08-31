Actions, inactions have consequences

“With freedom comes responsibility. ...”

— Ronald Reagan

Libertarian presidential candidate Harry Browne famously said “Freedom and responsibility aren’t interconnected things, they are the same thing.”

Personal responsibility is a foundational conservative value, and the cornerstone of Gov. Greg Abbot’s policies on COVID-19. However, with all the talk about "freedom" surrounding vaccines and masks, many seem to have completely forgotten the part about "responsibility."

A TV personality compared the choice of going unvaccinated to the choice to go cliff-diving. A much better analogy would have been cliff-diving into a crowded swimming pool! In the real world, your choices have consequences beyond yourself.

Each person infected with the delta variant will infect five to eight other people. An unvaccinated teacher in California infected half her class (12 students).

Those affected by your decisions include those who can’t be vaccinated for legitimate medical reasons or are immunocompromised. Children under 12 still are unable to get one of the vaccines; this group is comprising an ever-larger proportion of those hospitalized.