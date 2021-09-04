 Skip to main content
Abbott, lawmakers should don masks
Abbott, lawmakers should don masks

In keeping with the provisions of the newly enacted Texas anti-abortion act, I would like to report that Gov. Greg Abbott  and every Republican member of the Texas Legislature have knowingly and willingly played an active role in preventing an abortion planned and performed within the borders of the very state they swore an oath to protect. Please forward my $10,000 bounty at your earliest convenience.

You have aborted freedom of choice. You have aborted due process. You have aborted respect for individual liberty. You have aborted a woman’s right to control her own body and make her own decisions. And, most egregiously, you have aborted, diminished and totally disregarded a woman’s claim to determine her own dignity in the state of Texas.

So, just make that check out for $50,000 minimum because your inclination to abort good governance means that you’ve just gotten started with your abortion campaign. That, Gov. Abbott and Republican state office holders, is as draconian and threatening a strategy as ever has been imposed upon the good people our state.

Mask mandates aside, you should all be wearing one to hide your shame in this regard.

RAUL CASTILLO

College Station

