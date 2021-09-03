Abbott didn't learn COVID lesson

Gov. Greg Abbott seems to have learned all the wrong things from his COVID-19 diagnosis. He claims his illness was "brief and mild because of the vaccination that I received."
Consequently, he encourages vaccination and is creating “infusion centers” for the treatment that he got within days of diagnosis. Abbott seems not to have learned that wearing a mask while in crowds might have prevented his illness; that his lack of hardship quarantining in a mansion is not the case for hardworking Texans who cannot conduct business as usual; that privilege and access allowed him to receive Regeneron swiftly, while the rest of us must hunt for treatment and have someone decide if we qualify to receive it; that he put others at risk by not wearing a mask; that continuing to ban mask and vaccine mandates means that despite cheerful encouragement of vaccination.
He actually is sending an entirely different message: denial of the reality and severity of the virus.
He seems not to have learned that only those 12 and over have the choice of exposing themselves to potentially mild illness. The most important lesson Abbott missed is that he chose to expose himself, expose others, and had some control over whether he got the illness, whether he transmitted it, and whether he could take the financial risk of possibly compromised health.
He exercised the very control over his person that he prevents the rest of us from exercising by continuing to use the courts to litigate our health. Abbott’s “brief” illness was a privilege denied the more than 56,000 dead in Texas, the thousands in hospitals, those suffering from long COVID and MIS-C, all the acceptable losses of personal freedom.
Abbott seems not to have learned that death and stolen vitality are in fact the true end of volition.
SHONA JACKSON
Bryan