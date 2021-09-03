Abbott didn't learn COVID lesson

Gov. Greg Abbott seems to have learned all the wrong things from his COVID-19 diagnosis. He claims his illness was "brief and mild because of the vaccination that I received."

Consequently, he encourages vaccination and is creating “infusion centers” for the treatment that he got within days of diagnosis. Abbott seems not to have learned that wearing a mask while in crowds might have prevented his illness; that his lack of hardship quarantining in a mansion is not the case for hardworking Texans who cannot conduct business as usual; that privilege and access allowed him to receive Regeneron swiftly, while the rest of us must hunt for treatment and have someone decide if we qualify to receive it; that he put others at risk by not wearing a mask; that continuing to ban mask and vaccine mandates means that despite cheerful encouragement of vaccination.

He actually is sending an entirely different message: denial of the reality and severity of the virus.