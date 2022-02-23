 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A way not to ban books in schools
I don't know if our local school boards have experienced what others across the country have, namely having parents adamantly calling for the banning of books in school libraries, but if they have, or if they will, I have a suggestion that may help remove these boards and the schools' librarians from the firing line. 

I believe what I propose is doable and it meets the needs and desires of parents who don't want their kids to read certain books and it allows kids to read them if their parents don't object to those books.

Here's the idea: The district can create a form that parents can pick up at the district's central office and on that form the parent can state the child's name, school and grade level if that's appropriate. The parents then list all the books they don't want their kids to read.  Central office can send those forms to the appropriate school librarian and she/he can create a filing system with each child's name and the book titles. 

This doesn't need to be a complex filing system. In some cases it might even be as archaic as a Rolodex! Gasp!

Then when a student comes to check out a book the librarian can refer to the list and if that book is banned for that child the librarian can inform him or her that that book is off limits. (Sorry, librarians. More work for you, I know. Maybe the district can kick in an added stipend?)

This plan allows parents to let or not let kids read books according to each family's wishes without putting school boards and librarians in the position of deciding whether books are appropriate or not. 

DAVID OGDEN

College Station

