 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A very good young man who "makes good'

  • 0

William Wright is who I will be voting for in the upcoming College Station City Council race. It’s an easy choice.

I first met William at a neighborhood meet-and-greet and watched him at the BCS Chamber of Commerce forum. He grew up here, stayed and is now raising his own family here and dedicated to making a positive difference in our community.

He has done his “homework,” having taken the classes offered by the city and is serving on the Historic Preservation Committee and the Planning and Zoning Commission.

When he speaks, he is knowledgeable and articulate, self-possessed but humble and always affable and polite. If elected, I am confident he would listen to residents, and make decisions that are reasonable and in the best interests of the entire city.

People are also reading…

I recently learned he was included in a book about interesting people, places and events written by Tim Gregg in 2019. The story about William is entitled “Local Boy Making Good.”

William Wright, who was student-body president when he attended A&M Consolidated High School and graduated in 2011 from Texas A&M University is a very good young man who continues to “make good.” He would make a great addition to our city council.

Vote the Wright way and elect William Wright for College Station City Council, Place 2.

MATT MEFFERD

College Station

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Studies the issues that concern all

John Nichols, when I congratulated him after winning a seat on city council, responded, “Thanks. You know I’m not always going to vote the way…

Former CS mayors name their choices

The majority of the members of the College Station Association of Mayors support John Nichols for mayor and Bob Yancy, William Wright and Mark…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert