A tax break would have been nice

The Bryan City Council met recently and voted to recommend keeping the same property tax rate of $0.629 for 2023. This is just short of .63 cents for every $100 dollars of your property value. 

This is very disturbing since, due to the increase in property values in 2022, along with the number of new properties, the city expects to take in an additional $3.6 million more in revenues for the general fund in 2023 than it did in 2022. It’s a windfall.

With the increase in the cost of food, gasoline, medicine and utilities, the people are struggling to make ends meet, while the city expects to fill its coffers with your tax money.

This is especially hard on the elderly who are on a fixed budget. Even a $0.01 cent reduction would help them.

It is so hard to imagine that the city council does not want to take this opportunity to show good faith in the community by easing the tax burden even a little.

It is worth mentioning that the mayor and one council member did not agree with keeping the same rate.

KAY RENICK

Bryan

