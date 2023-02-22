Let me suggest a correction to the headline on Michael Reagan’s column: “Where was Mayor Pete after rail crash, caused by Republican deregulation and railroads investing in stock buybacks instead of safety.”

Visits by high officials are more symbolism than substance. Sometimes symbolism is important — for example President Joe Biden’s visit to Ukraine on Monday. But in other cases, officials are better off staying out of the way of emergency workers.

And predictably, when Secretary Buttigieg tightens up regulations to prevent another similar rail disaster, “safety expert” Reagan will weigh in again, accusing Democrats of stifling business innovation.

WALTER KAMPHOEFNER

Bryan