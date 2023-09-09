In 2006, legislation was passed forbidding negotiation of Medicare drugs. Medicare had to accept whatever Big Pharma demanded. Sound right to you?

The article (Eagle, Aug. 29) “Biden targets diabetes drug Jardiance, blood thinner Eloquence, 8 others for Medicare price talks” has President Joe Biden finally getting negotiation possible — but only on 10 of the most needed of the hundreds of drugs covered.

Is this taking needed profit from Pharma? Prior to the passage of the Medicare Prescription Drug Law, Medicaid and the Veterans Administration have negotiated for years; in fact foreign countries negotiate also. All are paying substantially less than Medicare.

Guess what? Big Pharma was making a decent profit. Big Pharma hopefully will stop picking on seniors.

This law for 10 of the most important drugs is a beginning.

MARTIN WALSH

Glendale, Missouri