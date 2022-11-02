A sincere servant for people of Bryan

As a population, we are at a point where we need to make some very serious decisions and one is to choose a leader of our city who is for the city and its residents, one who answered the call for help by many residents from other districts other than his own — one who does his homework and knows not only what the problems are but has solutions.
Candidates can have many endorsements and proclaim great things for our children and the growth of Bryan, but what experience and accomplishments do you have, and what are
your plans for all that?
Please do your homework and check his experience and accomplishments and you will see Mike Southerland is the logical choice for Bryan mayor.
A sincere servant for the people, by the people. Mike Southerland for Bryan mayor.
IRENE LUTHER
People are also reading…
Bryan