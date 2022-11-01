A progressive and resolute individual

I want to take this opportunity to whole-heartedly give my support to Bobby Gutierrez for mayor of Bryan. The city of Bryan has progressed and generated significant momentum for the last decade in Downtown as well as on the West and East sides.

Continuing the promotion of commerce and businesses will bring new sources for tax revenue, employment opportunities and new housing development for Bryan. We need this approach of actively recruiting new businesses to take Bryan to the next level.

I agree that experience is invaluable, and Bobby Gutierrez has this experience through his time as chairman of the Bryan Planning and Zoning Commission, Bryan Business Council, Bryan schools Bond Advisory Committee and CTE Advisory Committee in addition to the Executive Committee, Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation and, most importantly, his current capacity as our city council member.

There is no doubt, he has the skill sets to promote growth and enhance collaborations for the entirety of the city. He is the person I support for mayor of Bryan as he understands what it takes to be a success, and he possesses the vision to take us there.

On Nov. 8, let us secure this opportunity to vote for a progressive, diligent and resolute individual for the entire city of Bryan.

I join the four council members and Mayor Andrew Nelson in their endorsement of Bobby for mayor of Bryan.

JACK VALERIUS Jr.

Bryan