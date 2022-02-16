A politician who will listen to people

Please vote Russ Ford for Brazos County commissioner for Precinct 2.

I've been actively involved in local politics for the past 18 years and Russ Ford is one of the very few politicians who will listen to a resident's issue. Russ will take his time to understand your needs and take action.

Russ recently helped me and property owners on the Navasota River to get the state to commission a river flood study.

When no one would listen, he did.

Russ Ford is our champion for residents' needs. Russ is independent, dedicated and will try to help anyone who has an issue. He has the ability, knowledge, leadership and, most of all, he has the courage to stand for his convictions.

Russ will get the job done even in these very challenging times.

Vote Russ Ford for Brazos County commissioner, Precinct 2.

MIKE SOUTHERLAND

Bryan