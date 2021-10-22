A polarizing and divisive comment

During a period of understanding and compassion for marginalized groups of people, we learn of a severely polarizing and divisive comment by an elected official representing our beloved community.

Clearly, College Station City Councilman Dennis Maloney doesn’t recognize the benefits of a group of people known for their love of God, family and community and their contribution to the Brazos Valley.

My hope is that most informed and self aware people would recognize what an asset the Spanish-speaking individuals are to our community and that these comments do not have their intended affect of further division and marginalization.

I choose to believe that our elected official misspoke and doesn’t harbor the bigotry and prejudice that his comments make it appear.

As a Mexican American Spanish speaking women who is willing to assume the best of Maloney, my request would be that he reconsiders his perspective on the Spanish speaking residents of not only our community, but all of Texas.

SARA SALZER

College Station