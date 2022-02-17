 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A personality of 'let's discuss'
0 Comments

A personality of 'let's discuss'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I am writing in support of my Aggie classmate and friend, John Raney. I have known John and wife Elizabeth for more than 50 years now and have raised my girls to adulthood with their two girls.

When I returned to Brazos County in 1975, John was the chairman of the Republican Party and has remained a staunch Republican ever since. John is also a person who understands the issues and the best way to have the proper side of those issues turned into law.

He has the ability to work with everyone because he sincerely believes in the issues that matter for us and to him. His personality creates an aura of "let’s discuss" instead of creating a political street fight. That is why he has been so successful as our legislator.

I ask that you vote to reelect John Raney to another term to our state Legislature.

BILL YOUNGKIN

Bryan

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Experienced and compassionate
Letters

Experienced and compassionate

I started working with Mark Maltsberger right after I graduated from law school and passed the bar exam. He demonstrated the importance of leg…

Candidate worked hard for son
Letters

Candidate worked hard for son

I wholeheartedly endorse Mark Maltsberger for Brazos County Court-at-Law No. 2 judge. He did more than just represent my son in the biggest pi…

Commissioner has experience
Letters

Commissioner has experience

When Pct. 2 County Commissioner Sammy Catalena passed away, the Republican Party Executive Committee selected Russ Ford to represent the party…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert