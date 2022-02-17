A personality of 'let's discuss'

I am writing in support of my Aggie classmate and friend, John Raney. I have known John and wife Elizabeth for more than 50 years now and have raised my girls to adulthood with their two girls.

When I returned to Brazos County in 1975, John was the chairman of the Republican Party and has remained a staunch Republican ever since. John is also a person who understands the issues and the best way to have the proper side of those issues turned into law.

He has the ability to work with everyone because he sincerely believes in the issues that matter for us and to him. His personality creates an aura of "let’s discuss" instead of creating a political street fight. That is why he has been so successful as our legislator.

I ask that you vote to reelect John Raney to another term to our state Legislature.

BILL YOUNGKIN

Bryan