A passion for what is good for College Station

I am strongly supporting Dennis Maloney for College Station City Council, Place 6. He has a great depth of experience in the role of governance in our city.

He fully understands the issues facing our community. He has a strong work ethic and the energy to serve in the demanding position of a council member. However, his greatest asset is his absolute passion for the betterment of our fine city.

Dennis has clearly stated his vision for College Station. He has a very fundamental principal in guiding his decision process in relation to the many issues considered by the council on a routine basis. That is quite simply, if it makes College Station a better place, he will support it.

You always know where Dennis stands on matters of debate. He never wavers in his principals. He is a man of the highest integrity and will represent our community well in the years to come.

Please join me in voting for Dennis Maloney for College Station City Council, Place 6.

STEVE BEACHY

College Station